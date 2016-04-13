South Africa's February retail sales growth quickens to 4.1 pct

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales grew by 4.1 percent year-on-year in February, more than expected, after expanding by a revised 3.6 percent in January, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales increased by 0.5 percent, and were up 3.9 percent in the three months to February, compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2.6 percent year-on-year increase in February sales. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)