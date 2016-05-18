South Africa's March retail sales slow to 2.8 pct

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales grew below expectations by 2.8 percent year-on-year in March, after expanding by a revised 4 percent in February, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales increased by 0.2 percent, and were up 3.4 percent in the three months to March compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.6 percent year-on-year increase in March sales. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)