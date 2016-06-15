FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African retail sales growth slows to 1.5 pct year/year in April
June 15, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

South African retail sales growth slows to 1.5 pct year/year in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South African retail sales grew by 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, after expanding by a revised 2.9 percent in March, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales fell by 1.7 percent. They were up 2.8 percent in the three months to April compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.3 percent year-on-year increase in April sales. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by John Stonestreet)

