a year ago
South Africa's May retail sales beat expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

South Africa's May retail sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by a more-than-expected 4.5 percent year-on-year in May, after expanding by a revised 1.6 percent in April, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.6 percent year-on-year increase in May.

On a month-on-month basis, sales rose by 3.4 percent and were up 3 percent in the three months to May compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
