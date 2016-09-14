South Africa's July retail sales growth slows to 0.8 percent y/y

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales grew by 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, after expanding by a revised 1.4 percent in June, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2 percent year-on-year increase in July.

On a month-on-month basis, sales fell by 0.4 percent, and were up 2 percent in the three months to July compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)