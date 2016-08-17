FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's June retail sales growth slows to 1.7 percent y/y
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 17, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

South Africa's June retail sales growth slows to 1.7 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales grew by 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, after expanding by 4.5 percent in May, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.8 percent year-on-year increase in June.

On a month-on-month basis, sales decreased by 2 percent, but were up 2.6 percent in the three months to June compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.