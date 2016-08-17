South Africa's June retail sales growth slows to 1.7 percent y/y

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales grew by 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, after expanding by 4.5 percent in May, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.8 percent year-on-year increase in June.

On a month-on-month basis, sales decreased by 2 percent, but were up 2.6 percent in the three months to June compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)