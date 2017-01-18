FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's November retail sales rise 3.8 percent year/year
January 18, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 7 months ago

South Africa's November retail sales rise 3.8 percent year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a decline of 0.2 percent in October, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent year-on-year decrease in November.

On a month-on-month basis, sales rose by 3.5 percent, and ticked up 1.8 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

