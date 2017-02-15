FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 6 months ago

South Africa's December retail sales rise 0.9 percent year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 0.9 percent year-on-year in December, lagging market expectations, following a revised rise of 3.1 percent in November, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.3 percent year-on-year rise in December.

On a month-on-month basis, sales fell by 2.3 percent and edged up 1.3 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

