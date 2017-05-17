FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in 3 months

South Africa's March retail sales rise 0.8 percent year/year

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year in March, beating market expectations of a contraction, after falling by 1.6 percent in February, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.7 percent year-on-year contraction in March.

On a month-on-month basis, sales inched up by 0.3 percent but were down 1 percent in the three months to March compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

