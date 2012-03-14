FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Africa January retail sales at 3.9 pct y/y
March 14, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-S.Africa January retail sales at 3.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa's retail
sales slowed to 3.9 percent on an annual basis at constant prices in January,
from 8.7 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.  	
       	
    Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer.	
                                                  year/year	
                                           Jan    Dec     Nov-Jan
       General dealers                     5.7    8.7      7.0  
       Retailers of food & bev             1.6    4.9      3.4    
 
       Pharmaceutical and medical          5.2    3.9      4.2    
 
       Textiles, clothing & footwear       1.7   11.5      8.3    
 
       Household furniture &appliances     4.7    7.5      7.6    
 
       Hardware, paint & glass             5.4    3.8      8.6    
 
       All other retailers                 2.0   11.8      6.6 
 	
 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

