TABLE-S.Africa January retail sales at 3.9 pct y/y

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 3.9 percent on an annual basis at constant prices in January, from 8.7 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday. Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer. year/year Jan Dec Nov-Jan General dealers 5.7 8.7 7.0 Retailers of food & bev 1.6 4.9 3.4 Pharmaceutical and medical 5.2 3.9 4.2 Textiles, clothing & footwear 1.7 11.5 8.3 Household furniture &appliances 4.7 7.5 7.6 Hardware, paint & glass 5.4 3.8 8.6 All other retailers 2.0 11.8 6.6 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)