TABLE-S.Africa March retail sales at 6.8 pct y/y
May 16, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-S.Africa March retail sales at 6.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 16 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa's retail sales was
at 6.8 percent on a year-on-year basis at constant prices in March, compared
with a revised 6.7 percent in February, Statistics South Africa said on
Wednesday.	
    Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer.    	
                                                 year/year      
 
                                     Mar    Feb    Jan-March
 General dealers                     4.5    7.7      5.9    
 Retailers of food & bev             5.5    4.2      4.4      
 Pharmaceutical and medical          5.2    3.4      4.6      
 Textiles, clothing & footwear      12.0    4.1      5.4      
 Household furniture &appliances    11.3    8.7      8.6      
 Hardware, paint & glass             1.1    5.8      3.8      
 All other retailers                 9.8   10.8      8.3   
 	
 (Reporting By Tshepo Tshabalala)

