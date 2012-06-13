FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE- S.Africa April retail sales at 1.0 pct y/y
June 13, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE- S.Africa April retail sales at 1.0 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa's retail sales
slowed to 1.0 percent on a year-on-year basis at constant prices in April,
compared with a revised 6.7 percent in March, Statistics South African said on
Wednesday.	
    Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer.	
                                      April  March   Feb-April 	
   General dealers                     0.1    4.7      4.1     
   Retailers of food & bev            -3.0    4.0      1.6       
   Pharmaceutical and medical          3.3    5.1      4.0       
   Textiles, clothing & footwear       2.1   12.7      5.9       
   Household furniture &appliances    -4.2   11.1      4.9       
   Hardware, paint & glass             8.7    2.0      5.4       
   All other retailers                 2.1    8.6      7.2  
 	
 (Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Xola Potelwa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
