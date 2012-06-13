TABLE- S.Africa April retail sales at 1.0 pct y/y

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 1.0 percent on a year-on-year basis at constant prices in April, compared with a revised 6.7 percent in March, Statistics South African said on Wednesday. Following is a table of percentage changes for each type of retailer. April March Feb-April General dealers 0.1 4.7 4.1 Retailers of food & bev -3.0 4.0 1.6 Pharmaceutical and medical 3.3 5.1 4.0 Textiles, clothing & footwear 2.1 12.7 5.9 Household furniture &appliances -4.2 11.1 4.9 Hardware, paint & glass 8.7 2.0 5.4 All other retailers 2.1 8.6 7.2 (Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Xola Potelwa)