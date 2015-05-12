FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.African competition body to probe retail sector -minister
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.African competition body to probe retail sector -minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

CAPE TOWN, May 12 (Reuters) - South African competition authorities will launch an investigation on the retail industry to ascertain that there was sufficient competition, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Ebrahim Patel, the economic development minister, authorised a similar market enquiry into the healthcare sector two years ago, which showed signs of high prices.

“It will examine, among others, the tenancy arrangements in shopping malls, the growth of township enterprises (such as) small shops, spaza shops and so on and it’s intended to ensure that we’ve got a competitive but also inclusive retail sector,” Patel told reporters before a speech to parliament.

Public hearings on the healthcare investigation will start this year, he added.

Patel said he would also instruct South Africa’s International Trade Administration Commission to tie any future commitments on reducing tariffs to manufacturers’ agreeing to invest, train, create jobs and increase productivity. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.