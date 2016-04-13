FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rate hike possible as South Africa February retail sales growth beats forecast
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 13, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Rate hike possible as South Africa February retail sales growth beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds market reaction, analyst comment, background)

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s retail sales grew above expectations in February, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday, suggesting the central bank might have scope to hike interest rates further at its next policy meeting.

Sales were up 4.1 percent year-on-year in February after expanding by a revised 3.6 percent in January. This compared with a median consensus of 2.6 percent reached by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The rand briefly climbed to a session high of 14.6650 to the dollar after the data before giving up the gains mainly due to broadbased dollar strength on global markets.

“The better than expected performance of February retail sales is somewhat encouraging and suggests some underlying resilience in the South African consumer,” BNP Paribas Securities economist Jeffrey Schultz said.

The retail data comes a day after a survey pointed to improving consumer sentiment in Africa’s most industrialised economy during the first quarter of 2016.

This could give the central bank leeway to raise interest rates as it grapples with rising inflationary pressure.

The South African Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent last month, and warned further increases were on the cards. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.