South African health authorities wants Roche to reduce cancer medication prices
May 10, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

South African health authorities wants Roche to reduce cancer medication prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, May 10 (Reuters) - South Africa is negotiating with pharmaceutical company Roche to reduce the price of its breast cancer drug Herceptin, which cost 500,000 rand ($32,745) a year to treat one person and was unaffordable to most women, the health minister said on Tuesday.

“I met the CEO in April and told him women won’t be able to afford this. Let’s talk, maybe something can come out of this,” minister Aaron Motsoaledi told reporters.

$1 = 15.2695 rand Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

