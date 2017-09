CAPE TOWN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa will resume seafood exports to Russia for the first time in almost two decades, a leading fishing company said on Tuesday, as Moscow looks elsewhere for food sources following Western sanctions against it over Ukraine.

“Since the late 1990s this is the first time South African fish will be exported to Russia on a commercial basis,” Felix Ratheb, chief executive of the Cape Town-based Sea Harvest fishing company, told Reuters.