S.Africa signs nuclear power deal with Russia - Rosatom
September 22, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

S.Africa signs nuclear power deal with Russia - Rosatom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa signed a nuclear power cooperation deal with Russia on Monday that paves the way for the building of up to 9.6 GW of nuclear power plants based on Russian technology by 2030, state nuclear firm Rosatom said in a statement.

“This agreement opens up the door for South Africa to access Russian technologies, funding, infrastructure, and provides proper and solid platform for future extensive collaboration,” South African energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said in the statement. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Ed Cropley)

