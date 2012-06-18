FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's SAA agrees "under protest" to EU CO2 rules
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 18, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's SAA agrees "under protest" to EU CO2 rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - State-owned South African Airways (SAA) will raise prices on all European flights to offset the costs of the Europe Union’s programme that charges airlines for carbon emissions, it said on Monday.

The national flag carrier said it would increase fuel surcharge on flights to and from Europe by between 1 and 2 euros per passenger from July 1.

Europe has angered trading partners with its plan to make airlines cut pollution by levying a fee based on the amount of carbon emissions calculated for whole flights, not just the portion over Europe - a measure its critics regard as interference with their national airspace.

Since the start of this year, all airlines using European Union airports are required to buy permits under the Emission Trading Scheme, drawing protests from around the world with China banning its carries from taking part.

“We are doing this under protest,” said Siza Mzimela, chief executive officer of SAA. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.