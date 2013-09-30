FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Beer workers strike at SABMiller's South African unit
September 30, 2013 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Beer workers strike at SABMiller's South African unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Workers at the South African subsidiary of brewer SABMiller went on strike for higher wages on Monday, although operations were not affected and the number of strikers was not immediately clear.

An official of the Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU) said more than 2,200 workers in the company’s beer division had walked off the job after the brewer offered a 5.5 percent wage increase, less than the 9.5 percent workers were demanding.

“There are high-level discussions with union leaders and directors at SAB to resolve the matter,” FAWU General Secretary Katishi Masemola told Reuters.

However, SABMiller said in a statement that fewer than 1,900 workers in the division were union members and only “a small minority” of those had gone on strike.

The company also said it had offered a 7 percent increase, which would raise an average shift worker’s pay to 18,283 rand ($1,800) a month, compared with an average 9,600 rand in the fast moving consumer goods sector.

The company said there had been no impact from the strike on its operations.

SABMiller shares were down 1 percent at 1319 GMT in Johannesburg in line with a weaker Top-40 index.

