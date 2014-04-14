FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller South Africa soft drink bottler to cut 1,400 jobs - union
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

SABMiller South Africa soft drink bottler to cut 1,400 jobs - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - Brewer SABMiller is considering cutting 1,400 jobs at its Amalgamated Beverage Industries (ABI) soft-drinks bottling unit in South Africa to cut costs, a union said on Monday.

The Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU) said it had called an urgent meeting with executives from ABI, one of the biggest bottlers and distributors of Coca Cola brands in the southern hemisphere.

SABMiller’s South African spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

ABI, which accounts for about 60 percent of Coca Cola sales in South Africa, employs about 3,600 people. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
