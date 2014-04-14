UPDATE 1-SABMiller South Africa soft-drink bottler to cut 400 jobs

(Adds ABI statement)

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - Brewer SABMiller plans to cut 400 jobs at its Amalgamated Beverage Industries soft-drinks bottling unit in South Africa as part of a structural revamp, ABI said on Monday.

However, a union representing workers at ABI said the layoffs at one of the biggest bottlers and distributors of Coca Cola brands in the southern hemisphere would be much higher at 1,400.

ABI said in a statement it was revamping its structure and that this would affect about 400 management and frontline jobs.

The Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU) said it had called an urgent meeting with ABI executives and was weighing its legal options regarding the cuts.

ABI, which accounts for about 60 percent of Coca Cola sales in South Africa, employs about 3,600 people.

ABI said a government mediator, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, would facilitate the consultation process with FAWU from Tuesday. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)