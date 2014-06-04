South African insurer Sanlam's four-month earnings up 23 pct

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest insurer, Sanlam, reported a 23 percent jump in earnings for the first four months of the year on Wednesday after booking increased new business volumes and higher returns from investment services.

The company established nearly a century ago said new business increased 21 percent to 59 billion rand ($5.5 billion) while earnings from financial services improved by 40 percent.

Sanlam said on Tuesday it had concluded an agreement to purchase a 63 percent stake in Soras Group, Rwanda’s biggest life and non-life insurer. The $24.3 million purchase is its first foray into the country.

Sanlam has businesses in 16 countries including 11 other African countries and has set aside $370 million for emerging market acquisitions this year.

Its shares fell 0.28 percent to 60.20 rand as at 1219GMT, ($1 = 10.7368 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)