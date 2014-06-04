FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African insurer Sanlam's four-month earnings up 23 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

South African insurer Sanlam's four-month earnings up 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest insurer, Sanlam, reported a 23 percent jump in earnings for the first four months of the year on Wednesday after booking increased new business volumes and higher returns from investment services.

The company established nearly a century ago said new business increased 21 percent to 59 billion rand ($5.5 billion) while earnings from financial services improved by 40 percent.

Sanlam said on Tuesday it had concluded an agreement to purchase a 63 percent stake in Soras Group, Rwanda’s biggest life and non-life insurer. The $24.3 million purchase is its first foray into the country.

Sanlam has businesses in 16 countries including 11 other African countries and has set aside $370 million for emerging market acquisitions this year.

Its shares fell 0.28 percent to 60.20 rand as at 1219GMT, ($1 = 10.7368 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.