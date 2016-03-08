S.African regulator finalising shale gas exploration applications

CAPE TOWN, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Petroleum Agency expects to make its recommendations on the first two of five shale gas exploration license applications by early May, the acting chief executive said on Tuesday.

“The two we are making recommendations on are Falcon and Bundu,” Lindiwe Mekwe told Reuters after government said they expected exploration to start in the next financial year.

The regulator is also considering applications from Shell and two other companies, Mekwe said. Once recommendations have been made it will be down to the minister of mineral resources to make a final decision on granting licenses. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)