South Africa reviewing 5 shale gas exploration applications -official

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - Recommendations for South Africa’s first shale gas exploration licences in the semi-arid Karoo basin will be finalised soon after environmental objections delayed the process, a senior government official said on Monday.

Royal Dutch Shell, Falcon Oil and Gas and Bundu Gas & Oil are among five applications being reviewed by the regulator, acting chief executive of Petroleum Agency SA (PASA) Lindiwe Mekwe told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely)