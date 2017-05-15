FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa reviewing 5 shale gas exploration applications -official
May 15, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 3 months ago

South Africa reviewing 5 shale gas exploration applications -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - Recommendations for South Africa’s first shale gas exploration licences in the semi-arid Karoo basin will be finalised soon after environmental objections delayed the process, a senior government official said on Monday.

Royal Dutch Shell, Falcon Oil and Gas and Bundu Gas & Oil are among five applications being reviewed by the regulator, acting chief executive of Petroleum Agency SA (PASA) Lindiwe Mekwe told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely)

