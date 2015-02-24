FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa retailer Shoprite H1 profit up 8.6 pct on increased spending
February 24, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa retailer Shoprite H1 profit up 8.6 pct on increased spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest grocer Shoprite posted an 8.6 percent increase in half-year profit on Tuesday, citing increased disposable income by consumers following savings from lower fuel prices.

Shoprite, which focuses on staple products for low-income and working-class consumer, said diluted headline EPS came in at 370.2 cents in the six months to the end of June compared with 341 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

