FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Shoprite hits profit estimates
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 18, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Shoprite hits profit estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African grocer Shoprite Holdings, Africa’s biggest retailer, met its profit estimates with a 10.8 percent rise in full-year earnings on Tuesday as it stole market share in its food business from rivals.

Shoprite said diluted headline earnings per share totaled 772.9 cents in the year ended June, in line with the 773 cents estimate by Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items.

Its shares rose 1.54 percent to 160.49 rand by 705 GMT.

Retailers in Africa’s most advanced economy have suffered from an electricity shortage that has forced many stores to fork out for back-up generators. They in turn are struggling to pass those costs along to highly indebted consumers.

Shoprite said it had managed to increase sales by 11.2 percent to 113.7 billion rand ($8.80 billion) thanks to 170 new stores and taking market share in food sales from its competitors. ($1 = 12.9235 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.