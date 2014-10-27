FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Shoprite jumps on double-digit rise in quarterly revenue
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 27, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Shoprite jumps on double-digit rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings jumped 6 percent on Monday, heading towards its biggest daily gain since 2008, after the retailer’s double-digit rise in quarterly revenue relieved some concerns about the impact of weak consumer spending.

Africa’s largest retailer said revenue for the three months to end-September rose by 12.3 percent from the previous year, with its core South African supermarket business seeing a similar increase.

That performance far outstrips the local industry average of around 2 percent year-on-year growth in July and August, according to data from Statistics South Africa.

Shoprite’s shares were up 6 percent at 149.46 rand at 0821 GMT, on track for their biggest one-day gain in six years.

The grocer’s stores in sub-Saharan countries outside of South Africa saw growth of 16 percent, reflecting rising demand for consumer goods in fast-growing markets such as Nigeria.

Shoprite, like many South African companies, has been on a push to increase its sub-Saharan presence to offset weaker demand at home, where consumers are burdened with heavy debt, slow economic growth and higher fuel prices. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.