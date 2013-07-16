FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Shoprite lags consensus with FY sales, shares slump
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 16, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Shoprite lags consensus with FY sales, shares slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 16 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest grocer Shoprite Holdings Ltd missed estimates with a 12.1 percent rise in full-year sales, reflecting a slowdown in spending that sent its shares sharply down on the Johannesburg bourse on Tuesday.

Shoprite said sales came in at 92.7 billion rand ($9.4 billion) in the year to end-June, below the 95 billion rand mean estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

“The growing pressure on consumers’ disposable income reflects in the slow-down in sales in the South African supermarket division,” it said in a statement.

After more than two-years as investors’ favourites, retailers in Africa’s biggest economy are quickly losing their lustre as debt-fuelled consumer spending stalls.

Shares in Shoprite, which are down about 10 percent so far this year, skidded 5.5 percent to 180.64 rand by 1344 GMT, on course for their biggest daily decline in more than six months.

The stock would have to fall by another 11 percent to meet what Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates as a level that justifies Shoprite’s most likely earnings trajectory over the next five years. ($1 = 9.9018 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.