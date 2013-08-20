FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-South Africa's Shoprite FY profit up 11.3 pct, lags consensus
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 20, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-South Africa's Shoprite FY profit up 11.3 pct, lags consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show FY sales figure is 92.7 billion rand, not 82.7 billion)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shoprite, Africa’s biggest grocer, missed forecasts with an 11 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, hit by slower spending in its core South African market.

Cape Town-based Shoprite said headline earnings per share totalled 675.4 cents in the year to end-June, below a 681 cents estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Sales rose 12 percent to 92.7 billion rand ($9.11 billion), also missing analysts’ forecasts of 94.3 billion rand. ($1 = 10.1727 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.