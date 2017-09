JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union(AMCU) said on Sunday it had agreed to take a new wage offer from mining company Sibanye Gold.

“We as AMCU accept Sibanye Gold’s new wage offer as voted for unanimously ... by our members today,” AMCU said on its official Twitter account. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Alison Williams)