Silicosis lawsuit taken against S.Africa gold miners

CAPE TOWN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A South African lawyer filed the first papers on Tuesday in a potential class action suit against top gold mining companies on behalf of thousands of workers who claim they contracted silicosis, a lung disease, through the negligence of the firms.

The filing of the papers against South Africa’s leading gold miners, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony, is a preliminary step to determine if the court recognizes the case as a class action. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)