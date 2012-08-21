FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Silicosis lawsuit taken against S.Africa gold miners
August 21, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Silicosis lawsuit taken against S.Africa gold miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A South African lawyer filed the first papers on Tuesday in a potential class action suit against top gold mining companies on behalf of thousands of workers who claim they contracted silicosis, a lung disease, through the negligence of the firms.

The filing of the papers against South Africa’s leading gold miners, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony, is a preliminary step to determine if the court recognizes the case as a class action. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
