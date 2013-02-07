FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.African skateboarder faces dangerous driving arrest
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
February 7, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

S.African skateboarder faces dangerous driving arrest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - One of South Africa’s top skateboarders is facing arrest over a video posted on YouTube of him careering down a Cape Town street at a professed 110 km/h (68 mph) to set off a speed camera, city officials said on Thursday.

The “Spoofing the Traffic Camera” video, which has notched up more than 200,000 YouTube hits, shows skater Decio Lourenco, hands folded behind his back to decrease wind resistance, hurtling down the mountain road in fading light.

Motorists on the opposite side have their headlines on.

Towards the bottom of the run, he throws his hands up in jubilation after a GPS system strapped to his foot showed he had clocked up 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, local media said.

“We have handed over the matter to traffic officials and want him arrested,” JP Smith, the Cape Town official in charge of safety and security, told Reuters.

“The speed limit is irrelevant. He is seen careering down the road in a reckless and dangerous manner.”

The road in question, Kloof Nek, is one of Cape Town’s steepest and has been used to host extreme skateboarding events, although only when closed to traffic. The city does not allow skateboarding on public roads.

The threat of arrest for one of their most celebrated comrades has the close-knit skateboarding community up in arms, with posts on the National Skate Collective Facebook page calling for “mass action”.

“The city is trying to shut us down,” said the page, which carries the popular skater tag-line “Skate or Die”. (Reporting by Samantha Lee and Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley and Paul Casciato)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.