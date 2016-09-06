South Africa's gross spending up in second quarter - stats agency

PRETORIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's real gross domestic expenditure grew by 3.4 percent in the second quarter of 2016 after contracting by a revised 1.2 percent in the first quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Household expenditure increased by 1 percent in the second three months of the year after decreasing by 1.7 percent in the first quarter.

Government expenditure was up, increasing by 1.3 percent in the quarter compared to a 1.2 percent increase in the first three months of the year. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)