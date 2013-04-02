FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Standard, China's ICBC to fund $2 bln in green energy
#Africa
April 2, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's Standard, China's ICBC to fund $2 bln in green energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to fund 20 billion rand ($2.2 billion) worth of renewable energy projects in Africa's biggest economy together with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Standard Bank, which is 20 percent owned by ICBC , said in a statement the two banks would provide debt financing to companies that meet "preferred bidder" status under a South African government programme for renewable energy.

$1 = 9.1830 South African rand Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

