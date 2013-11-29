FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African panel overturns $52 mln fine against Standard Bank
November 29, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

S.African panel overturns $52 mln fine against Standard Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A South African legal panel has overturned a $52 million fine against Standard Bank , reversing a ruling last year that Africa’s largest bank had dealt improperly with the shares of a union pension fund.

A court last December ordered Standard Bank to pay 528 million rand ($51.65 million) to the pension fund of the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) over a share deal which the court said should never have happened.

But an appeal panel this week overturned the decision, dismissing all of the fund’s claims and ordering it to pay the lender’s legal costs, Standard Bank said. ($1 = 10.2228 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

