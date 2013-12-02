FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-S.African panel overturns $52 mln claim against Standard Bank
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 2, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-S.African panel overturns $52 mln claim against Standard Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Friday’s story to clarify legal order was not a penalty. Corrects second paragraph to clarify the claim was for 528 million rand worth of shares, not 528 million rand, and that the ruling was by a legal arbitrator, not a court.)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A South African legal panel has overturned a claim worth $52 million against Standard Bank , reversing a ruling last year that Africa’s largest bank had dealt improperly with the shares of a union pension fund.

A legal arbitrator last December ordered Standard Bank to deliver 528 million rand worth of shares ($51.65 million) to the pension fund of the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) over a share deal which the arbitrator said should never have happened.

But an appeal panel this week overturned the decision, dismissing all of the fund’s claims and ordering it to pay the lender’s legal costs, Standard Bank said. ($1 = 10.2228 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.