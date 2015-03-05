S.Africa's Standard Bank grows FY earnings 1 pct

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, reported an expected 1 percent growth in full-year earnings on Thursday after increases in lending and transactional activity.

Standard Bank said headline earnings per share totalled 1,070 cents for the period ended in December, from 1,065 cents last year. Headline EPS, the benchmark profit measure in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

The lender had flagged headline earnings would range between -2 and 2 percent. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)