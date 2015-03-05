FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Standard Bank grows FY earnings 1 pct
March 5, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Standard Bank grows FY earnings 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, reported an expected 1 percent growth in full-year earnings on Thursday after increases in lending and transactional activity.

Standard Bank said headline earnings per share totalled 1,070 cents for the period ended in December, from 1,065 cents last year. Headline EPS, the benchmark profit measure in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

The lender had flagged headline earnings would range between -2 and 2 percent. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

