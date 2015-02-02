FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Bank sells London unit stake for $75 mln less than expected
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Bank sells London unit stake for $75 mln less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Standard Bank said on Monday it sold a stake of its London business at $75 million less than what had been previously agreed, sending its shares lower.

Africa’s largest lender by assets had previously agreed to sell 60 percent of its London-based Standard Bank Plc global markets business for about $765 million to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

At 0830GMT, its shares were down 1.4 percent at 152.39 rand. The stock had dropped to as much as 151.50 rand earlier.

Last year, Standard Bank took an $80 million hit from its exposure to the alleged multi-pledging of metals in Qingdao, China. The lender said in a statement on Monday it retains the right to any recoveries from that exposure.

The lender also flagged its full-year earnings could range between a 5 percent increase or drop. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.