JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition regulator said on Monday it has asked the country’s competition court to penalise ArcelorMittal South Africa and Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium for price-fixing.

The Competition Commission said in a statement it had asked for a fine of 10 percent of annual turnover for each company. (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)