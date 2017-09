JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South African furniture retailer Steinhoff International will acquire a 92 percent stake in clothing retailer Pepkor in a 62.8 billion rand ($5.7 billion) deal that will give it exposure to the fast-growing apparel market.

Founded in 1965, Pepkor has retail chains operating in 16 countries across three continents, including in eastern Europe and Australia. (1 US dollar = 11.0235 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)