Battered miners lead South Africa stocks lower

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - South African stocks ended lower on Friday as mining shares including platinum producer Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore slid on renewed concerns of a slowdown in global growth that could blunt demand for commodities.

Minerals, including platinum, gold, coal, ferrochrome and iron ore, are South Africa’s biggest exports and trouble in its trading partners often translates into slower growth at home.

“It’s all about commodities today. The market got a bit of a cushioning from the U.S. market open, which was slightly better, but the gold and platinum stocks are getting thrashed,” said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at Vestact.

“Investment banks are starting to question how long commodities are going to remain robust.”

Mining stocks extended losses from the previous session, when disappointing data from China, the United States and the euro zone pushed commodity shares lower.

The All-share index, the broadest measure of South African stock performance, fell 1.2 percent to 34,118.87. The benchmark Top-40 index closed down 1.61 percent at 30,025.43.

Amplats led the losers and ended 4.95 percent lower at 480 rand - almost a three-week low - followed by iron ore producer Kumba, down 4.76 percent to 560.01 rand.

Other losers included Africa’s biggest gold miner AngloGold Ashanti, diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals and Amplats’ smaller rival Impala Platinum, each down around 4 percent.

Spot gold was heading towards its biggest weekly loss this year after U.S. stimulus measures disappointed, while spot platinum has been on a downward slide since March.

Gainers included African Bank Investments, up 0.98 percent to 38.27 rand and mobile phone provider Vodacom , up 0.91 percent to 93.49 rand.

Several banks including Nedbank, Standard Bank , and Absa posted smaller gains.

Banks were boosted by Moody’s Investors Service cutting the credit ratings of 15 of the world’s biggest banks overnight, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect their risk of losses from volatile capital market activities.

Investors will be watching a European Union summit next week for the latest moves from the region to tackle its debt crisis.

Negative sentiment is expected to weigh on South African markets.

“This market is still over-priced and we should still see a downward trend coming through,” said Bruno van Eck, a trader at Thebe Securities.

Investors will also follow a meeting of the ruling African National Congress to see whether the party is likely to make policy changes that could affect mining and other sectors.

A total of 201 million shares changed hands, down from 233 million in the previous session. Decliners outpaced advancers at 165 to 110. Another 74 stocks remain unchanged. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Tshepo Tshabalala; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)