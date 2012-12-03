S.African shares fall as gold miners lose lustre

* Top-40 index down 0.22 percent

* Stronger rand also weighs on gold miners

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South African stocks retreated from record highs on Monday as a Greek plan to buy back bonds put pressure on Johannesburg-listed bullion producers such as Gold Fields.

South Africa’s biggest gold producers - AngloGold Ashanti , Harmony and Gold Fields - all lost more than 2 percent.

Greece announced on Monday a 10 billion euro bond buy-back plan intended to reduce its ballooning debt and open aid taps, which cheered the market’s appetite for assets riskier than gold.

Uncertainty in the euro zone has meant that investors have relied on gold as a safe haven in shaky times.

“It looks like Greece are going to have a bond buy-back, which will help things a lot,” said Nick Kunze, a director at Terrassen Capital Management in Johannesburg. “All of a sudden gold doesn’t have the same lustre.”

The Top-40 index shed 0.22 percent to 33,799.77, while the All-Share lost 0.14 percent to 38,049.74

The two indices hit fresh lifetime highs on Friday, with the blue-chip at 33,872.69 and the All-share at 38,104.61.

The strengthening rand also fed into gold miners’ general weakness, Kunze said. The local currency had gained 0.35 percent at 1504 GMT. A stronger rand is a negative for gold miners, as they sell gold for dollars but pay expenses in rand.

AngloGold lost 2.9 percent to 270.11 rand and smaller producer Harmony ended 2.2 percent lower at 68.43 rand. Gold Fields was the biggest dropper amongst blue-chips, falling over 4 percent to 105.63 rand.

Shares trading ex-dividend, or without the right to latest dividends, also put a dampener on the indices. Coronation Fund Managers < CMLJ.J> slid 1.5 percent to 36.94 rand and retailer Spar Group fell 2.9 percent.

Investors exchanged more than 134 million shares while the value of 156 companies grew and that of 157 others fell. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)