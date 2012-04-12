S.Africa stocks end firmer, track global stocks

* Top-40 up 0.66 pct to 29,864.84

By Tshepo Tshabalala

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - Share prices of South African companies such as Assore closed firmer after thin sideways trading for much of Thursday and investors’ eyes trained on U.S. and European markets for direction.

South Africa’s resource-heavy bourse has many foreign investors whose activity moves it largely in tandem with global equity market trends.

Base metal miner Assore jumped over 4 percent to 254.99 rand after brokerage Macquarie raised its price target to 280 rand and gave it an ‘outperform’ rating.

The Top-40 index that tracks blue chips rose 0.66 percent to 29,864.84 and the broad based All-Share gained 0.55 percent to 33,816.96.

“We have been stuck in this band for three months now,” said Brett Duncan, equities derivative trader at SBG Securities, referring to a range between 29,000 and 31,000 on the Top-40.

“So you are going to find a little bit of buying on the dips and selling into the strengths with no real trend.”

Shares on Wall Street and in Europe advanced broadly after briefly falling on data about unexpectedly high initial claims for unemployment benefits that boosted worries the U.S. labour market is still struggling.

In Johannesburg, mining shares were strongest with the index rising 1.3 percent lifted by Assore and diversified miner BHP Billiton, which rose 2.3 percent to 241.23 rand.

Diversified financial services group Vunani Group climbed 10.4 percent to 2.65 rand after posting an increase in full-year revenue and halving of its losses.

Construction materials supplier Rare Holdings haemorrhaged value, plunging as much as 26 percent after warning its basic loss per share more than doubled for the six months to December. The stock recouped some of the loss to end at 15 cents.

Total shares sold added up to 192 million from 255 million on Wednesday, preliminary bourse data showed. (Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)