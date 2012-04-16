South African stocks dip on Spanish woes

* S.Africa stocks track global peers on Spanish jitters

* Losers include Nedbank, MTN, Harmony

JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - South African stocks edged lower on a glum global outlook as the markets faced fresh concerns over Spain’s fiscal problems and a resurgent euro zone crisis overshadowed optimism generated by higher-than-expected U.S. retail sales in March.

The Top-40 index shed 0.12 percent to 29,684.54, and the wider All-Share measure dropped 0.13 percent to 33,661.21.

From Johannesburg to New York, the mood was soured by the events in Spain.

Concern is growing that the recession will make it impossible to meet deficit targets and that Spain will have to seek some form of international bailout even as the Spanish government says it is committed to making major budget cuts.

“The overall mood is one of risk aversion after the news from Spain,” said Eugen Weinberg, an energy analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Blue-chip losers on Monday included Nedbank, which shed 1.87 percent, and MTN Group, which lost 1.57 percent to close the day at 129.72 rand.

Harmony Gold Mining, which announced on Friday that its production for the March quarter would be 18 percent lower than the previous one, extended its Friday losses. Dropping a further 1.18 percent.

Across the board it was a mixed bag. Luxury retailer Richemont gained 1.87 percent to 48.42 rand, and magnesium miner Assore added 1.86 percent to 247.11 rand.

Decliners outnumbered advances 147 to 115 on the day.