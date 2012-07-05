Rate cuts boost S.African miners

* Main indices up 0.5 percent

* Exxaro in biggest one-day gain in four months

By Tebogo Mahlaela

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South African shares gained slight ground on Thursday, buoyed by three global central bank rate cuts to jump start economic activity, boosting miners such as Kumba Iron Ore.

Minerals are South Africa’s main exports and roiling economies in its trading partners often mean slower growth at home. Diversified miner Exxaro added 3.4 percent to 205.43 rand, its biggest one-day rise in four months.

“Resources companies like Kumba and Exxaro moved up quite sharply because people were expecting the rate cut in the ECB,” said Michael Carlsson, a trader at Consillium Capital.

“It’s a win-win situation. Equities are in play at the moment and any good economic news that comes up will support equities and if we have any bad data coming out, stimulus and quantitative easing will come in and help support the markets.”

The Top-40 index rose 0.5 percent to 30,057.03 and the All-Share index added a similar margin to 34,222.58.

Kumba ended 3.4 percent stronger at 579.75 rand.

China, Europe and Britain loosened monetary policy in the space of less than an hour on Thursday, signalling a growing level of alarm about the world economy, although suggestions of coordinated action were played down.

Of the three, the surprise move was from Beijing which lowered its lending rate by 31 basis points to 6 percent following an interest rate cut just a month ago which also came out of the blue.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is Africa’s deepest and most liquid, and is often hit by global events because of its exposure to world markets through mining companies.

South Africa is the world’s largest producer of platinum, an industrial metal, and holds significant reserves of gold.

“We still think SA (South Africa) is attractive,” said Zin Bekkali, chief executive of frontier asset manager Silk Invest in a live discussion with members of the Reuters Trading Africa chatroom.

“Valuations-wise, SA is more expensive, but it is also more liquid and much deeper in terms of potential opportunities,” he said, comparing South Africa to other African markets.

Shares of Curro Holdings extended their gains, rising more than 6 percent after the company said its shares had been moved to Johannesburg’s main board.

Shares of the private schools owner jumped over 12 percent in the previous session following news it was joining forces with the Old Mutual Investment Group to expand private schools for low-income families.

Investors shrugged off a leadership change at Vodacom , where chief executive Pieter Uys is leaving the company and will be replaced by Shameel Joosub. The stock ended only 0.1 percent lower at 95.90 rand.

Trade picked up with some 189 million shares, according to preliminary bourse data, from 165 million in the previous session. Share prices of 155 companies advanced, while another 114 fell. (Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)