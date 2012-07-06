S.African stocks flat as growth fears hit miners

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South African shares ended flat on Friday after a volatile session that saw investors spooked by disappointing U.S. employment data pull resource firms such as Harmony Gold, lower.

Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo American, fell nearly 3.5 percent after the miner said earnings for the first half would be lower than expected due to a fall in metal prices.

“The resources are out of favour,” said Richard Juchniewicz, a trader at SBG Securities.

“With all that’s been happening around the world, the down-grading of growth forecasts of all these economies, people are starting to get nervous about what this means for commodity producers.”

U.S. non-farm payrolls expanded by just 80,000 jobs in June, falling short of forecasts. A Reuters poll showed the market expected 90,000 additional jobs.

The Top-40 index was flat at 30,056.92, and the All-Share index edged up a mere 0.01 percent to 34,226.21.

Ten experts polled by Reuters expect the blue-chip index will climb just another 2 percent by the end of 2012 because of the country’s reliance for much of its trade on Europe, where growth is grinding to halt.

Harmony Gold sunk more than 2 percent to 76.34 rand, leading the gold index 1.7 percent lower.

Gold fell more than 1 percent in choppy trade as investors turned to the perceived safety of the dollar, relinquishing the euro and gold after dismal U.S. data.

Spot gold was at $1,586.74 an ounce at 1515 GMT from $1,604.33 at Thursday’s close, having earlier touched a session low of $1,583.99 an ounce.

The retailing and the defensive pharmaceutical sectors performed better, rising 1.2 and 1.9 percent respectively.

“Retailers might hold up better if we go into some sort of global recession. It’s not safe in the retailers either ... but the argument here is that commodities could have more to fall and they could be hit hardest,” Juchniewicz said.

Aspen Pharmacare added 2.4 percent to 129 rand, while consumer goods company, Tiger Brands, added 1.8 percent to 260 rand.

Tiger Brands said on Wednesday it had reached an in principle agreement to acquire a 63.35 percent stake in Nigerian flour and pasta maker Dangote.

Nearly 154 million shares were traded, according to preliminary statistics by the bourse, from 189 million shares that changed hands on Thursday, with 139 decliners and 137 advancers while 59 shares were unchanged. (Editing by David Dolan)