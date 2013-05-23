FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Top-40 index drops over 2 pct as miners weigh
#Africa
May 23, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

S.Africa's Top-40 index drops over 2 pct as miners weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - South African stocks fell sharply in afternoon deals on Thursday, pushing the benchmark index down more than 2 percent and setting it up for its biggest drop in more than three months.

The JSE Top-40 index fell 2.03 percent to 36,555.54 by 1148 GMT and the wider All-share index was down 1.77 percent at 41,094.09.

Industrial metals miners weighed as investors fretted about demand after factory activity in China, the world’s biggest commodities consumer, shrank for the first time in seven months.

Investec also slipped after the investement bank and asset manager missed forecasts with its annual earnings. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
