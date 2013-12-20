S.Africa stocks edge up, risky assets in favour post-Fed

* Top-40 index adds 0.57 pct

* All-share up 0.56 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South African stocks edged up on Friday, their fourth straight day of gains, with riskier assets still in demand following a broadly neutral shift in U.S. monetary policy.

“The market is still going for risky assets. You see that as riskier assets such as Impala Platinum are really running today,” said Abri du Plessis, chief investment officer at Gryphon Asset in Cape Town.

Implats, as the world’s second largest platinum producer is known, was the biggest gainer on the Top-40 index, adding around 6.1 percent to 117.79 rand.

Among top performers, documents warehousing company Metrofile climbed 5.5 percent in a technical rebound after charts suggested it had strayed into oversold territory in the previous session.

Overall, market sentiment has remained stayed upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve sugar-coated Wednesday’s modest cut in stimulus with a signal that interest rates were likely to stay low for longer.

This is despite the many drawbacks to the South African equities story, from high valuations when compared to emerging market peers to slow rates of economic growth.  The Top 40 index added 0.57 percent to 39,833.69. The broader All-share index rose 0.56 percent to 44,574.25.

There were 187 advancers compared to 104 decliners with 67 issues unchanged, according to preliminary bourse data. Around 185 million shares changed hands. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)