FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa stocks fall, led by Naspers
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 7, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa stocks fall, led by Naspers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sasol, Sanlam, Exxaro trade ex-dividend

* Market sheds more than 1 percent

JOHANNESBURG, April 7 (Reuters) - South African stocks fell sharply on Monday, led by media and e-commerce group Naspers , which was hit by a sell-off in Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings, of which it owns more than a third.

Naspers’ shares shed 5.8 percent to 1,041.30 rand, making it the biggest decliner on the Top-40 index. Tencent shares lost 4.5 percent after a recent sell-off in Internet-related stocks on Wall Street.

But charts suggest Naspers has strayed into oversold territory and so could be in for a rebound, according to its 14-day RSI, a momentum indicator tracked by some analysts.

The market was also pulled down as some blue chips traded ex-dividend, or without the right to their latest dividend.

These included South Africa’s largest insurer, Sanlam , which fell 3.25 percent to 54.99 rand, and coal producer Exxaro, which lost 3.2 percent.

Petrochemicals giant Sasol also traded ex-dividend, stumbling 1.7 percent.

The Top-40 index ended the day 1.19 percent lower at 43,020.25. The wider All-share index lost 1.01 percent to 47,857.95.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 197 to 113, according to preliminary bourse data, while trade was relatively brisk with around 210 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.