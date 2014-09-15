UPDATE 2-S.Africa's stock market trade resumes after network glitch

(Recasts with trade resumption)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) said trade had resumed after a system failure caused a two-hour stoppage on Monday.

The bourse said it had reopened its auction call session at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) and continuous trading would resume at 11:30 am.

“The JSE has resolved the network issue and clients should now be receiving multicast data on both the A and B feeds,” it said in a statement.

The JSE has been hit by problems with the connection between Johannesburg and London in recent years, sparking system glitches that forced trading to stop several times. One network meltdown in 2010 caused a six-hour halt.

In 2012, the bourse launched a revamped trading platform to woo more business from hedge funds. The new system is based in Johannesburg, unlike its predecessor that was housed in London.

With a market value of nearly $900 billion, the JSE is Africa’s deepest and most sophisticated equities market. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Joe Brock)